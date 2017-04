One man is being held in custody to appear in court today after an assault took place Monday afternoon in St. John’s. Around 3:30pm, RNC Patrol Services responded to a report of a disturbance at a west end home. As a result of an investigation, a 21-year old was arrested and charged with Assault. The victim, a 20-year old woman, received minor injuries in the incident. The accused was held at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary Lockup and will appear in court this morning.