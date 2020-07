A 20-year-old Woodstock man has died and a 17-year-old passenger is seriously injured following a single vehicle collision on Route 414 near a turn off to Tilt Cove.

On July 26, 2020, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Baie Verte RCMP received a report of a vehicle collision. Both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle were transported to Baie Verte Hospital where the driver succumbed to his injuries and the passenger remains with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.