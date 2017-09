Tuesday around 7:00am, RNC Patrol Services responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in Pleasantville. Minutes later, another report came in that the stolen vehicle had crashed into a nearby building. After an investigation, police arrested a 20-year old man for Break and Entry, Theft Under Five Thousand Dollars, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Impaired Driving, Driving While Prohibited, and Breach of Court Orders. He was held to appear in court.

