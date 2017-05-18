A 19-year-old man from Grand Falls-Windsor has been arrested and charged with “Personating a Peace Officer” after a vehicle being pulled over on the Trans-Canada Highway.

On May 16, Springdale RCMP received a complaint that a couple, driving near the Baie Verte Junction, had been pulled over by an unmarked police vehicle using flashing headlights, and a red and blue light bar. The driver of what appeared to be an unmarked police vehicle identified himself as being with a provincial security company and produced false identification with a Newfoundland and Labrador logo. He proceeded to ask the driver for his license and vehicle registration and said he would let them off without a ticket for speeding because their registration was valid.

The couple continued on their way but believed the incident to be suspicious and contacted police. Springdale RCMP quickly identified the suspect and he was arrested at a residence in Grand Falls-Windsor yesterday afternoon.

Zachery Davis has been charged under the Criminal Code with Personating a Peace Officer.