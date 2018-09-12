A 19-year old Spaniard’s Bay woman faces multiple charges after she was found to be driving while impaired and failing to stop for police. Sunday afternoon, Placentia RCMP attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding through a residential area in Dunville. The 19-year old female driver did not stop for police, but a second police car in the area was able to assist and the driver pulled over. She was found to be driving with a suspended license and under the influence of alcohol. There was also found to be open alcohol and a small quantity of drugs in the vehicle. The driver was charged with multiple offenses, a 20-year old male passenger was charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and the vehicle was impounded.

