18,044 approved, 72,118 rejected for founding membership in Qalipu First Nation

Numbers were released Tuesday for the enrolment process for the Qalipu First Nation.
As of Feb. 6, 18,044 applicants have been sent letters notifying them of their eligibility for founding membership in the Qalipu First Nation Band. Meanwhile, 72,118 applicants have been rejected. The preliminary results of the enrolment committee’s review are as follows:
13,365 applicants who are on the current Founding Members list will remain eligible for founding membership;
10,512 applicants on the current Founding Members list were found by the joint enrolment committee as not meeting the criteria under the 2013 Supplemental Agreement for Founding Membership. These individuals will retain their membership until the amendment of the Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nation Band Order, expected in the spring of 2018. They are entitled to appeal their decision, the results of which may increase the Founding Members List. Some of those who are no longer eligible for founding membership may still be able to register for membership as a descendant of a Founding Member;
4,679 applicants who were not Founding Members will now be eligible for founding membership. They will gain membership once the amendment of the Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nation Band Order is confirmed through an Order in Council in the spring of 2018;
68,134 applicants were not Founding Members and will not be eligible for founding membership;
3,984 applicants have invalid applications and are therefore not eligible for founding membership.