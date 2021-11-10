Police have made an arrest following an investigation in to a report of a sexual assault in St. John’s.

The RNC Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit launched an investigation July 20. It was in response to a report of a sexual assault that happened at a residence in St. John’s July 14. Investigators confirmed that the suspect is known to the victim.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old man from St. John’s was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching. The accused was released on conditions to appear in provincial court on a later date.

The RNC asks that anyone who may have information to assist the investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.