RNC responded to a hit-and-run collision on Torbay road shortly after 10:30 Saturday night. Police and K9 service investigated the area to find the accused at a nearby fueling station. The 18 year-old male driver was discovered to be under the influence. He was charged with impaired driving, refusing the breathalyzer, public mischief and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. He is scheduled to appear in court today. Two vehicles were damaged but no injuries were suffered as a result of the crash.