Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed there are no new cases of COVID-19 today.

The total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador remains at 259, with 233 people recovered.

Four people are in hospital due to the virus, and two are in intensive care.

By region:

Eastern Health region: 241

Central Health: 8

Western Health: 4

Labrador-Grenfell Health: 6