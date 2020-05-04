Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed there are no new cases of COVID-19 today.
The total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador remains at 259, with 233 people recovered.
Four people are in hospital due to the virus, and two are in intensive care.
By region:
Eastern Health region: 241
Central Health: 8
Western Health: 4
Labrador-Grenfell Health: 6
We are now in the Daily Briefing for Covid19 in NL. There is a new face at the table today. Paula Corcoran is with CHANNAL and will offer some insight on Mental Health issues related to this pandemic@NTVNewsNL
— Jodi Cooke (@Jodicookeskis) May 4, 2020
