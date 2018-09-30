Hosted on the last Sunday of September – Today marks the 16th Annual Newfoundland and Labrador Police and Peace Officer’s Memorial Day. It was officially proclaimed by the Provincial Government back in May of 2003.

“This Ceremony and Parade coincides with similar parades all across the country, perhaps the most notable of which will take place in Ottawa. This year 25 current and retired members from the RNC Honour Guard will be representing the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary at the Memorial Service in Ottawa.” – Cst. Georgina G. Short, Regimental # 537

At the Confederation Building in St. John’s, individuals will gather to honour fallen comrades at 11:00 a.m. Currently the Memorial Site is etched with 20 names, dedicated to remembering those officers who have died in the line of duty. Members of the RCMP will take part in wreath laying and proudly join their colleagues in the Parade. The public is invited to attend this solemn occasion.