A single vehicle traffic accident in Killbride sent one person to hospital near dusk on Sunday evening. The roll-over collision occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Bay Bulls road. A hatchback left the road and came to rest overturned in the ditch across from the Ultramar Service Station. Emergency crews responded including members of the SJRFD from a West End station and Brookfield road. Three people were found trapped inside the vehicle upon arrival. Traffic was detoured around the scene while the individuals were rescued. Cause of the accident is still under investigation.

-Advertisement-