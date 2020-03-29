Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health confirms there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

That brings the provincial total to 135 cases. 56 per cent of cases are female, and 44 per cent of cases are male.

CMO Dr. Janice Fitzgerald begins with daily count. Since yesterday’s briefing there are 15 new positives all in Eastern Health Region. Total cases is now 135

56% cases female and 44% male. — Jodi Cooke (@Jodicookeskis) March 29, 2020

Seven people have been admitted to hospital, and two people are in intensive care.

Premier Dwight Ball says this cluster of cases at Caul’s Funeral Home is the largest outbreak in the country, with 99 of the province’s 135 cases being linked to the funeral home.