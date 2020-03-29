SHARE

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health confirms there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

That brings the provincial total to 135 cases. 56 per cent of cases are female, and 44 per cent of cases are male.

Seven people have been admitted to hospital, and two people are in intensive care.

Premier Dwight Ball says this cluster of cases at Caul’s Funeral Home is the largest outbreak in the country, with 99 of the province’s 135 cases being linked to the funeral home.

