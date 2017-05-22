A 14-year-old boy drowned Sunday afternoon after a canoe overturned on Vardy’s Pond near Gander.

Police were called at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Two other people in the canoe, a 16-year-old boy and another 14-year-old boy, were able to swim to shore and were taken to hospital by ambulance. The third boy was unable to make it to shore and his body was found a short time later after a search of the pond.

Gander Fire and Rescue also responded to the call.

The RCMP are thanking cabin owners from the area who helped with the search. The incident remains under investigation.