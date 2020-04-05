Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.
That brings the provincial total of cases of COVID-19 to 217.
This weekend we have seen an increase in #covid19nfld cases bringing totals to 217 and 167 related to Cauls incident. But there are now 10 in hospital, 3 in ICU with 28 recovered. @NTVNews
— Jodi Cooke (@Jodicookeskis) April 5, 2020
-Advertisement-
Of the 217 cases 167 are related to the Cauls Funeral Home cluster. Ten people are in hospital, with three in intensive care and 28 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus.
-Advertisement-