Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

That brings the provincial total of cases of COVID-19 to 217.

Of the 217 cases 167 are related to the Cauls Funeral Home cluster. Ten people are in hospital, with three in intensive care and 28 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus.