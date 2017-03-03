139 charges laid in four Avalon home invasions

Four men arrested last month now face a combined 139 new charges for their roles in four violent armed home invasions on the Avalon in February.

The charges range from break and enters, robbery, forcible confinement, kidnapping, assaults and more. The home invasions took place in St. John’s, Mount Pearl and Paradise between Feb. 3 and 9.

Mitchell Nippard faces two additional charges of animal cruelty for allegedly shooting two dogs in one of the homes he’s believed to have broken into. One dog survived, one did not.

The four were already in custody since February for a separate Paradise home invasion.

A fifth man, Mohamed Salim, is charged with the home invasions but has since been listed as a missing person with a warrant out for his arrest.

A sixth person has been charged with obstruction of justice and has been released from custody to appear at a later date.

It’s alleged that during the four break-ins the men, some masked, robbed, assaulted and held numerous people against their will – all at gun point.

The four men in custody are scheduled to reappear in provincial court March 16.