A 17 year-old male faces a slew of charges after a traffic safety stop on Park Street on the West Coast near 3:00 Sunday morning. Corner Brook RNC witnessed the driver making an improper left-hand turn. Follow-up discovered the teen without a licence while operating an uninsured vehicle. The boy was under three court orders and was found with a dangerous prohibited weapon onboard. Both the vehicle and weapon were seized. The male was arrested and held to appear in court at a later date.

