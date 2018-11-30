A fire at Rockcliffe Apartment Complex off Blackmarsh Rd. displaced about 130 residents on Thursday.

It was a minor fire, but residents had to stay with friends or family overnight on Thursday for safety considerations. They hope to find out today if they can return home.

Residents said they couldn’t smell the fire at first but it was obvious while standing outside watching as firefighters brought in hoses to the building.

The fire started in a ground floor apartment, the woman who lived there was not home at the time when fire broke out in one apartment around 2 p.m. on Thursday in Rockcliffe Apartments building at 225 Blackmarsh Road.

The blaze was quickly extinguished with most damaged confined to one unit with minor smoke damage elsewhere on that level, but the fire compromised the electrical and safety systems.

Fire crews, police, EMS and the Canadian Red Cross were on scene as Metrobus sheltered those who were displaced.