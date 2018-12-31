The year 2018 saw 39 unintentional water-related deaths in the Atlantic provinces, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 13

New Brunswick: 4

Nova Scotia: 16

Prince Edward Island: 6

From 2012 to 2017, the four Atlantic provinces averaged about 38 unintentional water-related deaths, making 2018’s figure consistent with previous years.

In Newfoundland and Labrador the 13 recorded deaths include eight associated with commercial or recreational fishing/boating; three involved in recreational swimming; a woman collapsed after entering the Humber River to cool off during extreme heat in July; and a man died after a vehicle left a road southwest of Terra Nova and crashed into a lake in November.

Not all unintentional water-related deaths are a result of drowning, for example other causes may be hypothermia, pre-existing medical conditions, or trauma injuries.

The Canadian Red Cross offers some steps that could reduce unintentional water-related fatalities:

Wearing personal flotation devices (PDFs) while boating, riding an ATV or snowmobile or working on or near any body of water

Not consuming alcohol or drugs before or while swimming, boating, snowmobiling or riding an ATV.

Staying off frozen lakes or rivers unless certain that ice thickness is sufficient for activities like walking, skating or snowmobiling.

Installing four-sided fencing with self-closing and self-locking gates around backyard pools.

Taking swimming lessons. Courses are available for all ages and skill levels.