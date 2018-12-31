The year 2018 saw 39 unintentional water-related deaths in the Atlantic provinces, according to the Canadian Red Cross.
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 13
- New Brunswick: 4
- Nova Scotia: 16
- Prince Edward Island: 6
From 2012 to 2017, the four Atlantic provinces averaged about 38 unintentional water-related deaths, making 2018’s figure consistent with previous years.
In Newfoundland and Labrador the 13 recorded deaths include eight associated with commercial or recreational fishing/boating; three involved in recreational swimming; a woman collapsed after entering the Humber River to cool off during extreme heat in July; and a man died after a vehicle left a road southwest of Terra Nova and crashed into a lake in November.
Not all unintentional water-related deaths are a result of drowning, for example other causes may be hypothermia, pre-existing medical conditions, or trauma injuries.
The Canadian Red Cross offers some steps that could reduce unintentional water-related fatalities:
- Wearing personal flotation devices (PDFs) while boating, riding an ATV or snowmobile or working on or near any body of water
- Not consuming alcohol or drugs before or while swimming, boating, snowmobiling or riding an ATV.
- Staying off frozen lakes or rivers unless certain that ice thickness is sufficient for activities like walking, skating or snowmobiling.
- Installing four-sided fencing with self-closing and self-locking gates around backyard pools.
- Taking swimming lessons. Courses are available for all ages and skill levels.