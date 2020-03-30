SHARE

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health in Newfoundland and Labrador has confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Fitzgerald has confirmed that one person in the province has died due to the COVID-19 virus. The man was 78 years old, and was linked to the Caul’s cluster of cases.

Until further notice, funerals, wakes and burials are now prohibited. Weddings are now limited to five people.

