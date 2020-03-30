Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health in Newfoundland and Labrador has confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Fitzgerald has confirmed that one person in the province has died due to the COVID-19 virus. The man was 78 years old, and was linked to the Caul’s cluster of cases.

All 13 cases announced are in the Eastern Health Region. 9 people are in hospital, 2 in ICU. -Advertisement- 2 have recovered.@NTVNewsNL #covid19nfld — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) March 30, 2020

Until further notice, funerals, wakes and burials are now prohibited. Weddings are now limited to five people.