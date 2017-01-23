12-year-old selling smelts dominates social media after DFO charges father

A Gander Bay South man was charged with illegally selling smelts last week. But the story is taking the Internet by storm, because he was selling them for his 12 year-old son who had placed an ad in the online classifieds.

Donnie Harris says his son loves the outdoors and he’s been selling smelts online for several years.

But last week an unidentified DFO officer showed up on his doorstop to buy the smelts he had ordered from the young man, and Harris was soon read his rights.

Harris says his family are not poachers and a simple warning would have been sufficient.

Meanwhile, there has been strong reaction to the story, and DFO is expected to respond later today.