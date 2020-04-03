Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health in Newfoundland and Labrador has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the province. That brings the provincial total of cases to 195.
11 people in the province are in hospital, four people are in intensive care. 11 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus.
