What started off as a disappointing birthday for a young boy from this province, has turned into one that he will never forget.

Jason Foster posted on Twitter Sunday morning that no friends showed up to his son Kade’s 11th birthday party. He tagged Toronto Maple Leaf players Mitchell Marner and John Tavares asking them to send his son a birthday wish.

Just hours later – the post went viral. Both players, along with many many other sent Kade birthday wishes.

The players also say the Maple Leads have a surprise gift coming his way.

