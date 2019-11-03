What started off as a disappointing birthday for a young boy from this province, has turned into one that he will never forget.

Jason Foster posted on Twitter Sunday morning that no friends showed up to his son Kade’s 11th birthday party. He tagged Toronto Maple Leaf players Mitchell Marner and John Tavares asking them to send his son a birthday wish.

My son Kade had his 11th birthday party last night. None of his invited friends came. That hurt. I’m asking my Twitter friends to show him some love today. If you have a minute, please send him a birthday wish. @Marner93 @91Tavares @MapleLeafs #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/kn0vP1l6z8 — Jason Foster (@NLWildlife) November 3, 2019

Just hours later – the post went viral. Both players, along with many many other sent Kade birthday wishes.

The players also say the Maple Leads have a surprise gift coming his way.

Wanted to wish my friend Kade a Happy 11th Birthday! Your friends from the Maple Leafs have a surprise gift coming your way! @91Tavares @MapleLeafs https://t.co/tmM8rBx1aY — Mitchell Marner (@Marner93) November 3, 2019

Happy 11th Birthday Kade! All your friends on the team look forward to celebrating with you. I’m hearing it’s going to be quite the surprise. @Marner93 @MapleLeafs https://t.co/knidhCar7G — John Tavares (@91Tavares) November 3, 2019