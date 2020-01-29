It’s Bell Let’s Talk Day – designed to break the silence around mental illness and support mental health all across Canada.

Each time you tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk or watch the official video, Bell will donate 5¢ towards Canadian mental health initiatives.

Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day. For every view of this video 👇, Bell will donate 5¢ towards Canadian mental health initiatives. Watch now and retweet this post to help us spread the word! #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/mesNKy6uAe — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 29, 2020

For every text message sent by a Bell Mobility customer, Bell will donate 5¢ towards Canadian mental health initiatives.

Today, Council raised a flag to honour Bell's 10th annual Bell Let's Talk Day on January 29, 2020. Council is encouraging residents to participate in the world's largest conversation around mental health and help raise funds for critical mental health programs in our country. pic.twitter.com/wjmCDH4nnE — Town of Gander (@townofgander) January 28, 2020