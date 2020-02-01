A 100th birthday is certainly worth a big celebration, but the Clarenville Retirement Centre went above and beyond when they got a truly unique birthday wish.

When staff asked resident Louise Pelley what she wanted for her 100th birthday, she said she wanted to get married again – and that’s just what happened.

Who knew that the wish of a woman turning 100 years old, would be to get married again. 🤍👰That's what happen today at… Posted by Clarenville Retirement Centre on Friday, January 31, 2020

Staff got to work to find her the perfect groom. Another resident Austin Strong was quick to play the part.

They went all out for the mock wedding, with staff members for bridesmaids, as well as other residents stepping in as groomsmen. Even with the manager of the centre acting as the mother of the bride.

Staff says it was a dream come true for Louise Pelley – who hasn’t stopped talking about her wonderful wedding day.

Austin and Louise Saying the vows at the wedding Posted by Clarenville Retirement Centre on Friday, January 31, 2020