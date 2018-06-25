She has been to Bermuda, Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico and the Galápagos. Now the super yacht Rock.It is in St. John’s.

At nearly 200 feet in length, the yacht makes the local ferry Flanders look small. Owner Jimmy John Liautaud – the founder, chairman, and majority owner of the Jimmy John’s sandwich chain – was involved in almost every aspect of the yacht’s creation. Rock.It has three bars, as well as deck spaces with a variety of alfresco dining options. ROCK.IT accommodates 10 guests with four guest staterooms, as well as the owner’s stateroom. Her crew of 13 is accommodated by six crew cabins. Storage rooms, laundry, the galley and the crew mess are all located on the lower deck. The vessel has a range of 5,300 miles, and have logged over 40,000 miles since going into service three years ago. It is valued at over $110 million.

Its design and the vessel itself have been finalists in several international super yacht awards.