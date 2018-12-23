Picking the perfect Christmas tree is a tricky part of the holidays, but this year a 10-year-old entrepreneur in St. John’s is here to help. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.