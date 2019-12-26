People in Clarenville and around the province are placing their hockey sticks outside their front doors today in support of a Clarenville family who lost their 10-year-old son Christmas Day.

The boy was a hockey player with Clarenville Area Minor Hockey. People took to Facebook to offer condolences, posting a picture of a lone hockey stick outside a decorated door. That posting is being shared and people across the province are now doing the same.

The boy was on a side-by-side Christmas Day with his dad when the machine when through the ice around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Rescue personnel responded, freeing the boy and taking him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Today in Clarenville, Riverside Elementary is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Children can gather there to be with each other to talk or simply hangout. There will be guidance counsellors on site to offer their support and help with grief counselling.