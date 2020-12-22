Police have laid charges against 10 correctional officer for the death of Jonathan Henoche at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in 2019.

The recommended criminal charges are as follows:

51-year-old man – manslaughter and failure to provide necessaries of life

35-year-old man – manslaughter

30-year-old man – manslaughter

44-year-old man – criminal negligence causing death

41-year-old man – criminal negligence causing death

38-year-old woman – criminal negligence causing death

36-year-old woman – criminal negligence causing death

34-year-old man – criminal negligence causing death

28-year-old man – criminal negligence causing death

28-year-old man – criminal negligence causing death

The accused correctional officers were released from custody on conditions, and will appear in Provincial Court on Feb. 11, 2021.